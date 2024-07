Domestic sight deposits CHF 443.0 bn vs CHF 443.4 bn prior

Swiss sight deposits were little changed in the past week, following a bit of a noticeable drop in the weeks prior. That said, the latest foreign reserves data shows that the SNB switched from FX sales to FX purchases in Q1 having bought foreign currencies worth CHF 281 million during the period. This compares to the CHF 22.7 billion in FX sold in Q4 last year.