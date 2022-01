Domestic sight deposits CHF 650.6 bn vs CHF 648.9 bn prior

Prior week's release can be found here. A slight jump in sight deposits in the past week and that could allude to some support in EUR/CHF back above 1.0400 for the time being. As long as the ECB continues to play down policy tightening hopes, the SNB will have little choice but to be more active again this year.