SNBs Jordan is speaking and says:

The  USDCHF  is trading at the highest level since July 2020 and also pushing against the 50% midpoint of the range since the 2019 swing high. That level comes in at 0.94958.

As for the EURCHF, it is trading up and down today (like the USDCHF - see post here). However, it is trading at new highs for the day in the current hourly bar. The price on the hourly chart, has moved above the 50 % of the move down from the March 29 low at 1.02356.

Earlier today, the EURCHF pair found support buyers on the sharp move lower down to to the 100 hour MA (blue line currently at 1.01889. The pair did reach a low for the month near the parity level at 1.0087. That tends to attract SNB attention.

EURCHF
EURCHF moves above the 50% retracement