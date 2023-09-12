Reuters reporting, citing a Société Générale note.

SocGen raised its S&P 500 price target for the end of 2023 to 4,750 from 4,300.

in coming months, calls for a recession will be "deleted/delayed"

"... we stay bullish near term."

support for the S&P 500 coming from AI-driven investments and its also attractive against many other international equity markets, as "we have stagflation in Europe and disinflationary downturn in China."

"We believe the S&P 500 will be the ‘last man standing’, in terms of defending its returns"

but, SSG still expect a U.S. recession as the "core scenario," even if delayed

Further out:

target of 3,800 for Q2 of 2024 expecting a "shock" to the index "likely driven by a contraction in U.S. consumer spending."

by Q4 2024 back to 4,750

Among the negative risks cited by the firm is if the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hits 5% or higher