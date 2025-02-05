EURJPY daily

SocGen sees selling EUR/JPY as the best short-term trade, given the divergence in Eurozone vs. Japan growth expectations. While USD/JPY remains strongly correlated to 10-year US yields, the broader JPY strength case is intact as US equities soften and Treasury yields edge lower.

Key Points:

Strong Correlation Between USD/JPY & US Yields USD/JPY has maintained a tight correlation with 10-year US yields .

. Relative growth expectations now matter more than relative rates. EUR/JPY Disconnect from Fundamentals Eurozone growth expectations are deteriorating relative to Japan.

relative to Japan. Despite this, EUR/JPY is trading at the same level as a year ago, creating a misalignment. Short-Term Trading Strategy Given weak Eurozone growth expectations and Japan's improving outlook , the best trade now is to short EUR/JPY .

, the . The market may soon adjust to reflect the economic divergence between the Eurozone and Japan.

Conclusion:

SocGen recommends selling EUR/JPY as a short-term trade, citing the striking deterioration in Eurozone growth expectations versus Japan. Even if US yields remain rangebound, JPY strength should persist, making EUR/JPY a prime short candidate.

