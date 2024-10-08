USDJPY daily

SocGen anticipates a temporary pullback in USD/JPY towards 145, followed by a potential rally towards the significant resistance level near 152.

Key Points:

Recent Performance: USD/JPY has formed a higher trough at 141.60 and is currently in a short-term rebound, having surpassed its 50-day moving average (DMA) at 145 and recently tested the pivot high of 149.45.

Technical Indicators: The daily MACD indicator is moving into positive territory, suggesting a resurgence of upward momentum for the currency pair.

Potential Pullback: While a brief pullback to the 145 level cannot be ruled out, holding this moving average could lead to an extended upward movement.

Resistance Levels: Key resistance is observed at 152, which corresponds to the high from November 2023 and the low from May 2024, marking a critical area for future price action.



Conclusion:

SocGen suggests that USD/JPY is likely to experience a brief pullback to the 145 level before potentially resuming its upward trajectory towards the 152 resistance level. Monitoring the 50-DMA will be crucial, as maintaining this support could signal further bullish momentum for the currency pair.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.