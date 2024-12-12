USDJPY daily d
USDJPY daily

SocGen expects USD/JPY to experience at least a temporary dip into the 130s in the first half of 2025 due to shifting yield dynamics, despite the pair currently trading near 152.

Key Points:

  1. Yield Differential as Key Driver:

    • USD/JPY has closely tracked relative long-term yields, with an unusually strong correlation in recent years.
    • The rise in longer-dated Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields, now holding above 1%, reduces the need for a US yield surge to drive USD/JPY higher.

  2. Investor Behavior:

    • Japanese investors have alternated between buying and selling foreign bonds, reflecting shifting appetite based on yield spreads.
    • As yield differentials stabilize, foreign asset demand could weaken, limiting upward momentum for USD/JPY.

  3. Market Sentiment Shift:

    • Any steepening in the US yield curve would be required to push USD/JPY back near its highs.
    • With structural shifts in JGB yields, SocGen sees a strong likelihood of USD/JPY retreating into the 130s temporarily in 1H25.

Conclusion:

SocGen believes that with higher JGB yields and stable yield differentials, USD/JPY is set for a potential dip into the 130s in the first half of 2025, despite its current elevated trading level near 152.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.