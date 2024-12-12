SocGen expects USD/JPY to experience at least a temporary dip into the 130s in the first half of 2025 due to shifting yield dynamics, despite the pair currently trading near 152.
Key Points:
Yield Differential as Key Driver:
- USD/JPY has closely tracked relative long-term yields, with an unusually strong correlation in recent years.
- The rise in longer-dated Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields, now holding above 1%, reduces the need for a US yield surge to drive USD/JPY higher.
Investor Behavior:
- Japanese investors have alternated between buying and selling foreign bonds, reflecting shifting appetite based on yield spreads.
- As yield differentials stabilize, foreign asset demand could weaken, limiting upward momentum for USD/JPY.
Market Sentiment Shift:
- Any steepening in the US yield curve would be required to push USD/JPY back near its highs.
- With structural shifts in JGB yields, SocGen sees a strong likelihood of USD/JPY retreating into the 130s temporarily in 1H25.
Conclusion:
SocGen believes that with higher JGB yields and stable yield differentials, USD/JPY is set for a potential dip into the 130s in the first half of 2025, despite its current elevated trading level near 152.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.