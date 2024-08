Societe Generale says it too soon to call a US recession despite the concern in markets this week over a hard landing.

"The largest moves of the last week happened in Japan and Technology, suggesting that Tech valuation and carry-trade reversals are a more convincing explanation for the volatility than the rising probability of a U.S. recession"

Says if the US avoids a recession, and the Federal Reserve eases monetary policy easing it'll benefit Hong Kong and Chinese mainland equities