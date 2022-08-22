Tuesday, 23 August 2022 brings a stack of preliminary (flash) PMIs from Asia, Europe and the US.

Coming soon, those from Australia and Japan:

And later:

Snippet from SG on the expected impact of the German reading:

“In Europe, national surveys have been stronger than the PMI data, which may give some hope for a stronger figure, but in Germany, gas prices, the water level in the Rhine and inflation are having a devastating impact on business confidence.”



“A very bad German PMI might be enough to cement EUR/USD under parity, even if other countries fare better.”