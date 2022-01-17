This via eFX,
SG remarks:
- "We don't expect an ECB hike this year and think the market is ahead of itself, but while that leaves us trying to work out where to take a stand against the euro's bounce, maybe the nest hedge against ECB hike enthusiasm is to buy EU R/GBP. November's GDP data may be as good as it gets here, and even if the current political chaos isn't market-relevant, sterling is overbought"
- "GBP/USD is too, but shorting it is just a better way to short EUR/USD and we can't rule out a bit more overshoot to the upside before that turns"