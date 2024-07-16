A snippet from Société Générale on US equites, looking favourably at the broadening rally:
- equal-weighted S&P 500 had its biggest one-day outperformance versus its market cap-weighted counterpart since Nov 2020 last week
SocGen says this is a boost of confidence for stocks, comparing narrow with broader breadth:
- narrow breadth often occurs in a bear market or when a few concentrated stocks drive the market into a ‘bubble.’
- we now think improving breadth should be the way for the S&P 500, rather than a recession or concentrated positioning, as our cycle indicators continue to rise over the last five quarters and the profit cycle is broadening beyond Nasdaq-100 stocks