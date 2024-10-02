Wards outlined softer US auto sales in September and Q3.

Q3 2024 Highlights:

Q3 sales: 3.88M units, down 1.9% from 3.96M in Q3 2023

Q3 SAAR: 15.6M units, flat y/y and down from 15.7M in Q2

Year-to-date sales through September: 11.69M units, up 1% y/y

Hurricane Helene may have cut sales by 100-200K units. I'd also note that higher-priced vehicles are selling fine while lower-priced autos are struggling and that's a theme we've seen across US economic data and in things like dollar stores.

Annualized sales have shown no growth in the past six months overall and the trend appears to be worsening in September data.

September US light vehicle SAAR came in at 15.8M units, below expectations of 16.1M

Raw volume for September was 1.17M units, down 12.8% y/y

Big 7 Sept Sales: