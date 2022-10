The major US stock indices are ending the day was solid gains. The major indices all rose by more than 2.25% led by the Dow industrial average which gain 2.66%.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average up 765.36 points or 2.66% at 29490.88

S&P index up 92.83 points or 2.59% at 3678.44

NASDAQ index up 239.83 points or 2.27% at 10815.44

Russell 2044 up 44.15 points or 2.65% at 1708.87