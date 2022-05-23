The major US stock  indices  are ending the day solidly higher with the Dow industrial average up near 2%. The Dow is looking to break and 8 week losing streak which has not occur since 1923. Both the S&P and Dow industrial average have been down for 7 consecutive weeks.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average rose 618.60 points or 1.98% at 31880.51
  • S&P index is up 72.43 points or 1.86% at 3973.79
  • NASDAQ index is up 180.67 points or 1.59% at 11535.28
  • Russell 2000 is up 19.49 points or 1.10% at 1792.76

The financials were big winners with J.P. Morgan up $7.20 or 6.14% at $124.54. Citicorp was up $3.03 or 6.09% of $52.78.

After the close Zoom reported better than expected EPS with revenues in line with expectations:

  • EPS came in at $1.03 vs $0.87 estimate
  • Revenues $1.073B vs $1.073 estimate

Zoom shares are trading at $104.44 after closing at $89.33