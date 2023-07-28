The major indices are ending the day with solid gains. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which surged by 1.86%. The Dow industrial average was the laggard today, but still rebounded by 0.50% on the day. All the major indices are closing higher for the week.

The final numbers for the day are showing:

Dow industrial average up 176.20 points or 0.50% at 35458.97

S&P index up 44.76 points or 0.99% at 4582.16. The S&P closed at its highest level since January 2022.

NASDAQ index up 266.54 points or 1.90% at 14316.65

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also solidly higher with a gain of 26.64 or 1.36% at 1981.53.

For the trading week, the NASDAQ index is leading the way with the largest gain this week. The Dow industrial average which ended a 13-day win streak yesterday closed higher for the week, but was the laggard of the major indices.