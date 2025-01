The major US indices - led by the broader indices - closed solidly higher after sharp declines yesterday.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 138.77 points or 0.31% at 44850.35. Yesterday the index rose 0.65% despite the sharp falls in the broader indices

S&P rose 55.42 points ro 0.92% to 6067.70 a day after closing down -1.46%

Nasdaq rose 391.75 points or 2.03% at 19733.59 a day after closing down -3.07%.

Russell 2000 rose 4.83 points or 0.21% at 2288.86

IN after-hours earnings,

Starbucks EDS came in and $0.69 versus $0.67 expected. Revenues beat expectations at $9.4 billion versus $9.31 billion.

Stryker EPS $4.01 versus $3.87 expected. Revenues $6.44 billion versus $6.36 billion expected.

Shares of Starbucks are trading up $3.21 or 3.20%, while Stryker shares are up $3.85 or 0.97%