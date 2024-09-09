The major US stock indices are off to a solid start to the trading week after the declines last week. The NASDAQ index tumbled -5.77% which was at a worst trading week since January 2022. The S&P index fell -4.25% it was the week since March 2023. They Dow industrial average fell -2.93% which was its worst week since March 2023.

A snapshot of the major indices nine minutes into the open showing:

Dow industrial average up 252.40 points or 0.63% at 40597.82

S&P index is up 46.03 points or 0.85% at 5454.46.

NASDAQ index is up 182.29 points or 1.09% at 16873.12

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 7.86 points or 0.38% at 2093.27.