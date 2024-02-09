I don't love the price action I'm seeing in bonds after CPI. I hate to read too much into a few basis points but US 2s are now at the highs of the day, up to 4.49% from as low as 4.43% after the CPI revisions.

The data was lower but it's not a game changer. Fed funds futures pricing is down to 110 bps this year from 114 bps in cuts prior to the numbers. Next week we get the January CPI report.

A long list of things are making me wary of a reversal today:

SPX hitting 5000 in one of the fastest rallies ever

NVDA hitting $700 with an earnings report looming

Oil prices creeping higher (with yields)

Bitcoin has reversed some of today's gains in the past 15 mins

Poor February seasonals

bitcoin dip a sing of a shift in broader sentiment?

I don't have much conviction in a call for a reversal but I certainly wouldn't chase risk trades higher today.