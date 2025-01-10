The background to expected further AUD weakness is:
- declining inflation measures published earlier this week, with more CPI data due on January 29 (Q4)
- weak retail sales data
- expectations of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in February (meeting is on the 17th and 18th)
- concerns over U.S. tariffs under Trump
- potential strong U.S. payroll report (boosting the USD)
- China stimulus disappoints
Traders are noting heightened FX option activity (put options with strikes at 0.60 and below, expiring in April, with over a notional billion AUD traded). If 0.6170 breaks demand for similar put options is likely to jump.
- also, leveraged funds have increased their short AUD positions to 37,708 contracts, the most bearish stance since March 2022 (CFTC data).
**
Weekly candles:
What do ForexLive traders think? Bear trend getting a bit long in the tooth?