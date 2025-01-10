The background to expected further AUD weakness is:

declining inflation measures published earlier this week, with more CPI data due on January 29 (Q4)

weak retail sales data

expectations of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in February (meeting is on the 17th and 18th)

concerns over U.S. tariffs under Trump

potential strong U.S. payroll report (boosting the USD)

China stimulus disappoints

Traders are noting heightened FX option activity (put options with strikes at 0.60 and below, expiring in April, with over a notional billion AUD traded). If 0.6170 breaks demand for similar put options is likely to jump.

also, leveraged funds have increased their short AUD positions to 37,708 contracts, the most bearish stance since March 2022 (CFTC data).

Weekly candles:

What do ForexLive traders think? Bear trend getting a bit long in the tooth?