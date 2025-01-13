Data dripping out from China's Customs.

Customs officials say that imports were impacted by global commodities price changes in H2 of 2024.

  • Some countries' 'politicization of economic and trade issues' and 'abuse of export controls' also impacted China's imports last year.
  • There is still plenty of space for China's imports growth this year.

More:

  • yuan denominated exports in 2024 +7.1% y/y
  • No matter how external environment changes, China will firmly push forward opening up.
  • China firmly opposes trade protectionism.
import export ship