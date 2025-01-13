Data dripping out from China's Customs.
Customs officials say that imports were impacted by global commodities price changes in H2 of 2024.
- Some countries' 'politicization of economic and trade issues' and 'abuse of export controls' also impacted China's imports last year.
- There is still plenty of space for China's imports growth this year.
More:
- yuan denominated exports in 2024 +7.1% y/y
- No matter how external environment changes, China will firmly push forward opening up.
- China firmly opposes trade protectionism.