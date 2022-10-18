What is on the economic calendar today:
Economic releases:
- 9:15 AM: US industrial production 0.1% vs. -0.2% last month. US capacity utilization 80.0% vs. 80.0% last month. Manufacturing output 0.2% vs. 0.1% last month
- 10 AM ET: NAHB housing market index for October. Estimate 43 vs. 46 last month
- Netflix earnings will be released after the close.. Also United Airlines, Intuitive Surgical, Interactive Brokers. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Tesla, IBM, Lam Research, Alcoa, Kinder Morgan will all be releasing their earnings.
Central bank speakers today:
- 9:40 AM ET: EU Makhlouf
- 12 PM ET: ECB's Schnabel
- 2 PM ET: Fed's Bostic
- 5:30 PM ET: Fed Kashkari him