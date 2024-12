Nasdaq daily chart

Some of the highest-flying stocks are being hit by a round of profit taking to start the week. There were positive opens in some of the stocks but that's been followed up by steady selling that now has the Nasdaq down 0.8%.

NVDA -3.5% on Chinese anti-monopoly investigation

SHOP -3.1%

META -2.6%

TSLA -2.0% (after opening at a 3-year high)

NFLX -2.8%

PLTR -4.1%

On the flipside, AAPL is up 1.6%