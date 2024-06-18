Major currencies are lightly changed on the day, with the dollar starting the week with a more mixed showing yesterday. The euro holding steadier as political woes ebb ever so slightly. But those risks are still persistent and may come back to bite at the single currency with eyes on the French snap election at the end of the month.

Besides that, markets will be kept waiting for key headlines once more. For today, at least big data will return to the calendar with US retail sales set to feature. That will be one to watch to see how consumption activity is holding up after the Fed decision last week.

In other markets, stocks continue to show much optimism. The S&P 500 is now aiming towards the 5,500 mark, closing at yet another record high overnight. The AI boom carries on.

As for European trading today, there's not much on the data docket to work with. As such, the risk mood will remain the key driver before we get to the US data later in the day. But for now, the overall mood is more tentative with US futures flat.

0900 GMT - Eurozone May final CPI figures

0900 GMT - Germany June ZEW survey current conditions, economic sentiment

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.