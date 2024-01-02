I'll just get straight to it and it does look like not many houses are looking for extravagant gains in stocks for this year, or at least for the S&P 500 index. Here's the list:

Citigroup - 5,100

Morgan Stanley - 4,500

JP Morgan - 4,200

BofA - 5,000

Wells Fargo - 4,625

Barclays - 4,800

Goldman Sachs - 5,100

Deutsche - 5,100

Societe Generale - 4,750

It's definitely a mixed bag and so, what does that tell us? It speaks to how market players themselves are having plenty of differing thoughts on how this one trade is going to turn out. But as always with these forecasts, how they change during the course of the year is to me, what matters more than the actual numbers themselves. So, let's see.