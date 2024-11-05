Some other poll results looking at the economy.

NOTE that 31% of the voters viewed the economy as the most important issue.

Conditions of the nations Economy:

5% Excellernt

28% Good

35% Not so good

32% Poor

Despite the US stock indices near all time highs and up over 20% for the broader indices and unemployment at relatively low levels, inflation remains an issue with 67% viewing economy as not so good or poor.

On inflation, inflation has caused your family:

21% Severe Hardship

53% Moderate hardship

24% No hardship

A total of 74% have had severe or moderate hardship

The Financial situation today:

24% Better than 4 years ago

45% Worse than 4 years ago

30% about the same

The public perception is the economy is not so good. That favors Trump of course.

