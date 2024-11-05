Some other poll results looking at the economy.
NOTE that 31% of the voters viewed the economy as the most important issue.
Conditions of the nations Economy:
- 5% Excellernt
- 28% Good
- 35% Not so good
- 32% Poor
Despite the US stock indices near all time highs and up over 20% for the broader indices and unemployment at relatively low levels, inflation remains an issue with 67% viewing economy as not so good or poor.
On inflation, inflation has caused your family:
- 21% Severe Hardship
- 53% Moderate hardship
- 24% No hardship
A total of 74% have had severe or moderate hardship
The Financial situation today:
- 24% Better than 4 years ago
- 45% Worse than 4 years ago
- 30% about the same
45% worse than 4 years ago.
The public perception is the economy is not so good. That favors Trump of course.
Looking at the other important issues:
- Democracy 35%. That favors Harris
- Abortion 14%. Mixed, but probably more favorable for Harris. However, Harris may have been expecting a higher interest in Woman's rights
- Immigration 11%: Favors Trump
- Foreign Policy 4%. Favors Trump