Time is ticking down on US equity trading today but there are some signs of slightly better risk appetite elsewhere.

Bitcoin held the earlier lows and is now at the best levels of the US afternoon.

BTC 5 mins

The euro and pound are also getting a slight lift from the lows after breaking down a short time ago. Cable has been risk-correlated and a rise above 1.3108 would be a good sign.

cable 10 mins

Finally, gold has rebounded from a low of $2473 to $2492. It's still down $8 on the day and isn't a great indication of overall risk appetite but it's a sign that someone has money to put to work.

In terms of equities, the Nasdaq is just off the lows (-3.1%) and the best the bulls can hope for here is any kind of close off the bottom.