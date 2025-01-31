The WSJ late yesterday cited some 'Trump advisors' who offered little in the way of insight but outlined some of the possible outcomes on the weekend to consider:
- the administration appears undecided on whether to impose tariffs on all imports from those countries
- administration officials are preparing to opt for more targeted measures instead
- Trump is still likely to announce some sort of trade action by Saturday, but it may only affect steel and aluminum
- Broader tariffs could include major exemptions like oil
- administration could also announce new tariffs by Saturday, but with a grace period before they are implemented
- Some in administration question the legality of using International Emergency Economic Powers Act, especially in this case
- A Canadian official said negotiations were ongoing on creating a joint “North American fentanyl strike force.”
The lack of any real plan from the US administration this late in the game makes me highly confident that across-the-board tariffs are a bluff. The market is also priced that way with just 50 bps in Canadian easing priced in for the remainder of this year, despite BOC modelling showing that tariffs would cause a 2.5% contraction in GDP.