Risk sentiment has been fairly sour across major asset classes this morning.

• In FX we can see the AUD, CAD and NZD (high beta currencies) are the weakest, while the JPY is the strongest, with the USD a surprising rangebound today.

• In equities, the talk of the town is China where the HK50 and CN50 saw some eye watering downside so far today, with both still down double digits after the NDRC presser failed to inspire new optimism.

• Commodities are lower across the board, with the downside in copper and iron ore mostly associated with the moves across Chinese markets. Energy has also traded weak though with WTI running into solid resistance just below $79.

• Bonds have seen some very marginal upside (small downside in yields), but it's worth keeping in mind that bonds have not really been trading on risk flows in the past few days as inflation expectations and better US data has been in the driver seat.