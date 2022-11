Via Reuters, the newswire citing a "source with direct knowledge"

Opec+ decision to meet virtually on Dec 4 signals little likelihood of policy change

Opec+ virtual meeting puts focus on pending Russian oil price cap decision on Dec 5

The reasoning is that it's a virtual meeting so a change in policy (to pump more or less, both alternatives have been floated in the lead-up to this meeting) is unlikely. So, a bit of a placeholder meeting then.