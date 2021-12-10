Current vaccines have shown to be effective even as fourth wave spreads and can protect against severe disease

Positive news, but still need to see some official vaccine data from a reputable source to really get a definitive answer on the vaccines efficacy. However, this is a good sign and from a good source at the heart of the Omicron outbreak.

No major moves across risk assets, but this won't harm the current broadly positive sentiment. We are in a quiet market ahead of the US CPI later and a full week for central banks next week.