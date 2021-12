South African health specialist Jassat says will require a few more weeks of data to make a conclusion on the severity/mortality in the Omicron wave The number of deaths are still very low however, so there is nothing to be overly alarmed about. However, look at the case surge below as it smashes through the summer highs.

Now look at the deaths. A very low base as Groome points out and well off summer highs. Yes, there is a delay between deaths and cases, so this will be looked at carefully going forward. However, this does not ring any alarm bells despite the headline of deaths increasing in SA.