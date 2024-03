The South African Reserve Bank left rates unchanged at 8.25%.

2024 CPI is seen at 5.1% vs 5.1% previously. The 2025 forecast is unchanged at 4.6%. Core CPI for 2024 is seen at 4.8% vs 4.6% previously while 2025 core CPI is unchanged at 4.6%.

GDP growth for this year is unchanged at 1.2%.