South Korean import prices have fallen their fastest since December 2020

March import prices -6.9% y/y (February was -0.7), priced in won terms

Export prices fastest fall since August 2020

March -6.4% y/y (prior -2.6%)

Speaking of prices, I've heard that the US CPI report was described as a 'miss'. The data:

Given the inflation context I'd say the lower-than-expected number is a welcome beat! But, what ya gonna do?