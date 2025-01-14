South Korea's unemployment rate rose sharply to 3.7% in December, the highest in 3.5 years, amid heightened economic uncertainty and political turmoil.

This marked a significant increase from 2.7% in November.

The number of employed people decreased by 52,000 year-over-year in December, the first decline since February 2021, following a gain of 123,000 in November, according to Statistics Korea.

December was the month of this short-lived attempt at martial law in SK.

Authorities in SK are trying again to make the arrest.