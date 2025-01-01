South Korea trade data were released on Wednesday:
Exports in December +6.6% y/y
- expected +4%, previous +1.4%
When exports are adjusted for the working-day differences they increased 4.3% y/y in December
- vs. +3.7% in November
Some of the reports I am seeing cite the improvement on "demand from China increased while semiconductor sales stayed resilient".
Exports to China +8.6%
- to the US +5.5%
- to the European Union +15.1%
More good news for China? Maybe. I got a bit interested in the Chinese PMIs earlier this week re China:
There is another PMI due from China today:
Back to South Korea's trade data:
Imports +3.3% y/y
- expected +4.6%, previous -2.4%
Trade Balance 6.49bn
- expected 4.21bn, previous 5.586bn