South Korean media (Yonhao) with the infoi:

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok vowed Thursday to stay vigilant on uncertainties regarding interest rate decisions by major economies and the Middle East crisis and to take bold market stabilization steps when necessary.

Choi made the remarks during an emergency macroeconomic meeting he called to assess the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting.

Updating the KRW, its been on the receiving end of a strong USD also: