South Korea Finance Minister Choi:

  • will utilise all available resources to manage the economy as stably as possible.

South Korea Foreign Minister Cho

  • noted that US President Biden expressed confidence in Korean democracy and support for the bilateral alliance in a recent phone call.
  • Cho stated they will make every effort to bring diplomacy back to normal and rebuild trust.
  • Cho mentioned plans regarding the North Korea nuclear issue will be prepared before the new US administration takes office.
  • Cho acknowledged that communication with the Trump team has been affected by recent events and will make efforts to keep it smooth.
  • Cho said Yoon's martial law attempt undercut political momentum for communication built with Trump.
  • Cho admitted there are limitations with Yoon suspended from duty and it will take time to restore momentum.
  • Cho is trying to restore communication with the Trump side as soon as possible despite limitations.
  • Cho said they cannot confirm whether Trump has invited the South Korea president and will consider this while monitoring the situation.
  • Choi stated they will actively respond to excessive volatility in the forex market.
  • Cho remarked that Trump has raised prospects for the end of the Ukraine war but noted it would take a considerable amount of time until it happens.
  • Cho expressed openness to any opportunities for negotiation with North Korea, including on the nuclear issue, and said they will be proactive.
  • Cho announced they will devise a roadmap to prepare for Trump’s potential resumption of talks with North Korea.
  • Cho expects China's Xi to attend next year’s APEC Summit in South Korea.
  • Cho is considering reciprocal measures to China’s visa exemption.

South Korea continues to mop up after the brief imposition of martial law.

South Korea 27 January 2023