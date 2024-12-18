South Korea Finance Minister Choi:
- will utilise all available resources to manage the economy as stably as possible.
South Korea Foreign Minister Cho
- noted that US President Biden expressed confidence in Korean democracy and support for the bilateral alliance in a recent phone call.
- Cho stated they will make every effort to bring diplomacy back to normal and rebuild trust.
- Cho mentioned plans regarding the North Korea nuclear issue will be prepared before the new US administration takes office.
- Cho acknowledged that communication with the Trump team has been affected by recent events and will make efforts to keep it smooth.
- Cho said Yoon's martial law attempt undercut political momentum for communication built with Trump.
- Cho admitted there are limitations with Yoon suspended from duty and it will take time to restore momentum.
- Cho is trying to restore communication with the Trump side as soon as possible despite limitations.
- Cho said they cannot confirm whether Trump has invited the South Korea president and will consider this while monitoring the situation.
- Choi stated they will actively respond to excessive volatility in the forex market.
- Cho remarked that Trump has raised prospects for the end of the Ukraine war but noted it would take a considerable amount of time until it happens.
- Cho expressed openness to any opportunities for negotiation with North Korea, including on the nuclear issue, and said they will be proactive.
- Cho announced they will devise a roadmap to prepare for Trump’s potential resumption of talks with North Korea.
- Cho expects China's Xi to attend next year’s APEC Summit in South Korea.
- Cho is considering reciprocal measures to China’s visa exemption.
South Korea continues to mop up after the brief imposition of martial law.