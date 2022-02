Fir the first 20 days of February 2022 exports are up 17.2% y/y (based on per working day.

exports +13.1% y/y

imports +12.9% y/y

exports to China +12.4% y/y

exports of semiconductors +18.1% y/y

South Korea is often referred to as a bellwether for the global economy. If so, further positive indications in this data.