June 10 to 10 trade data from South Korea.

Exports -12.7% y/y

Imports +17.5% y/y

Trade balance at provisional $-6.00 bln

Semiconductor exports +0.8% y/y

Exports to China -16.2% y/y

Avg exports per working day +14.2% y/y

The number to China is dreadful, it'd pick up if China returned to more normal port operations though.