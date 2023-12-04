Data from South Korea for inflation in November 2023
-0.6% m/m, the quickest fall since October 2020
- expected -0.15%, prior -0.3%
+3.3% y/y
- expected 3.7%, prior 3.8%
- the core rate is +3.0% in the month, its slowest rise since March of 2022
South Korea's Finance Ministry with a statement on the data, saying it expects inflation to continue stabilising
***
Also published were data for economic growth and trade in Q3 2023, these are the final readings from the preliminaries published earlier:
- Revised q3 GDP +0.6% q/q vs +0.6% estimated earlier
- Revised q3 GDP +1.4% y/y vs +1.4% estimated earlier
- Revised q3 private consumption +0.3% q/q vs +0.3% estimated earlier
- Revised q3 facilities investment -2.2% q/q vs -2.7% estimated earlier
- Revised q3 construction investment +2.1% q/q vs +2.2% estimated earlier
- Revised q3 exports +3.4% q/q vs +3.5% estimated earlier
- Revised q3 imports +2.3% q/q vs +2.6% estimated earlier