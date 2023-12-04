Data from South Korea for inflation in November 2023

-0.6% m/m, the quickest fall since October 2020

expected -0.15%, prior -0.3%

+3.3% y/y

expected 3.7%, prior 3.8%

the core rate is +3.0% in the month, its slowest rise since March of 2022

South Korea's Finance Ministry with a statement on the data, saying it expects inflation to continue stabilising

Also published were data for economic growth and trade in Q3 2023, these are the final readings from the preliminaries published earlier: