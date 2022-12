Terrible export data from South Korea for November, worse than expect.

Exports -14% y/y

expected -11%, prior -5.7%

exports to China collapsed to +25.5% y/y in November

semiconductor exports worse again, -29.8% y/y

Imports +2.7% y/y

expected +0.2%, prior +9.9%

---

I posted yesterday that:

That was in reference to the plunge in industrial output, this export data won't doo too much to soothe that concern.