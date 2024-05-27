Lee Bok-hyun heads up South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service, he said he personally hoped to partially lift South Korea's short selling ban in June, but if not then at least provide a timeline on when and under what conditions it would be lifted.

He was announcing a new South Korean stock market monitoring system to detect illegal short-selling, expected to be implemented from Q1 of 2025. The monitoring system is said to be a prerequisite to lift the market-wide ban on short-selling imposed in November 2023.