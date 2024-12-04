The fallout of President Yoon continues but not without drama. In case you missed the developments from yesterday:
- South Korean President declares martial low "to clear out pro-North Korean elements"
- South Korean parliament votes to block President's martial law declaration
- South Korean president reverses his martial law declaration
The Korean won has largely retraced the fall from overnight trading but is still around its weakest in two years against the dollar. USD/KRW is keeping around 1,412 currently.