South Korean Q4 2024 economic growth has come in weaker than expected

The lacklustre GDP numbers are in that post.

The Wall Street Journal (gated) has followed up with a summary. High(low)lights:

  • weak consumer spending
  • weak business spending
  • political turmoil ... martial-law attempt
  • sluggish domestic demand
  • private consumption weakened
  • construction investment remained in contraction
  • exports edged up on demand for semiconductors and other information-technology goods
South Korea democracy 2

South Koreans value their democracy without killing police officers.