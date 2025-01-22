South Korean Q4 2024 economic growth has come in weaker than expected
The lacklustre GDP numbers are in that post.
The Wall Street Journal (gated) has followed up with a summary. High(low)lights:
- weak consumer spending
- weak business spending
- political turmoil ... martial-law attempt
- sluggish domestic demand
- private consumption weakened
- construction investment remained in contraction
- exports edged up on demand for semiconductors and other information-technology goods
South Koreans value their democracy without killing police officers.