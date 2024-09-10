Info via Reuters:

South Korea's financial watchdog chief on Tuesday expressed concern about a rapid pick-up in household debt and said such financial imbalance may turn into systemic risk.

"There are concerns that it may turn into a systemic risk, as financial imbalances accumulate and soundness deteriorates should home prices undergo correction"

South Korea has one of the world's highest household debt-to-economy ratios, with more than 60% of loans tied to mortgages at local banks.

Sheesh ... SK not along on high debt. Not at all.