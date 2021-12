The Dec. 18 rules were scheduled to end on Sunday, but will be extended through to January 16. Among the measures:

private gatherings are capped at four people nationwide

while 9 or 10 p.m. curfews are imposed on multiuse facilities' business hours

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has moved to provide COVID-19 damage compensation for the first quarter in advance:

around half a million (just over) self-employed people will receive circa US$4,200 each

Info via Yonhap.