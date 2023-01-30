Data from South Korea for December 2022.

  • Industrial output s/adj -2.9% (Reuters poll -0.2%) (prior +0.6%)
  • Industrial output -7.3% yr/yr (Reuters poll -5.1%) (prior -3.4%)
  • Service sector output s/adj -0.2% m/m (prior -0.3%)
  • Retail sales s/adj +1.4% m/m (prior -1.8%)

I posted earlier on the Australian retail sales economic data to come during the session:

The concern over December retail sales in Australia is that spending was pulled into November by 'Black Friday' sales. Just looking at the data from SK, is Black Friday a big thing there and were sales pulled into November there also?

---

Here's a sorta Black Friday ...