Data for the first 20 days of the month from South Korea

exports grew 3.9% y/y

+0.5% on average per working day

imports grew 22.1% y/y

trade balance $10.22 bn deficit

Exports to

the United States +0.8%y/y

European Union +19.8% y/y

to China +11.2%

Exports of

semiconductors -7.5%

petroleum products +109.3%

cars +22.0%