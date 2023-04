South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for April, released by the country's trade ministry.

Exports in April fell 14.2% y/y for a seventh consecutive month of decline

expected -13.5%, prior -13.6%

Imports dropped 13.3% y/y

expected -10.6%, prior -6.4%

April trade balance is $ - 2.62bn

prior $ -4.63bn

There were 22.5 working days in April 2023 , compared with 23.5 in April 2022.Doesn't soften the blow a lot, but just noting this.