Its the avg exports per working day figure of most significance in this regular data series, for April 1 to 10 they are +17.7% y/y

Other data for the first 10 days of the month:

exports +3.0% y/y

imports +12.8% y/y

trade balance at provisional $-3.52 bln

semiconductor exports +14.2% y/y

exports to China -3.4% y/y

That 'exports to China' drop looks to be indicative of the situation in China clogging up ports rather than any issue in South Korea.